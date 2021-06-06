Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

“The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family,” the couple’s press secretary said in a statement, per Variety.

Lili arrived at 11:40 a.m. on Friday in Santa Barbara, California, weighing 7 lbs 11 oz. at birth. Despite recent developments between the couple and the royal family, Meghan and Harry still chose to name their daughter after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family sobriquet as a young girl was Lilibet. The newborn’s middle name honors Harry’s late mother Diana, the Princess of Wales. The spokesperson also added that the mother and child are healthy and back at their home in Montecito, California where they have been living since last year.

The royal family shared their congratulations with Meghan and Harry. “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan, and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana Confetti ball. Wishing them all well at this special time,” Prince Charles and Camila issued a statement that said.

“We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan, and Archie,” Prince William and Kate Middleton also wrote on Instagram.

Lili’s brother Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in 2019, a year after Meghan and Harry married. This has been a tough year for the couple, with their departure from the royal family, moving to America, Megan’s miscarriage last July, and widely publicized discord following their sensational interview with Oprah, where Meghan accused the family of racism and heartless treatment.