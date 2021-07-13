In support of the release of the S.K. Dale-directed thriller Till Death, which arrived via Screen Media Films earlier this month, Megan Fox stopped by the Jimmy Kimmel Live studio on Monday night to go deep on—among other things—the experience of taking ayahuasca with Machine Gun Kelly in Costa Rica.

“So, we went to Costa Rica to do ayahuasca in a proper setting, like, with indigenous people,” Fox, who will next be seen in Midnight in the Switchgrass, told guest host Arsenio Hall during Monday’s show. “We were in the middle of the jungle.”

As Fox explained, she and MGK went into the experience expecting something more akin to “glamping” but instead were launched into an authentically off-the-grid journey.

“You get there and you really are in the middle of the jungle and you don’t get to eat after 1 p.m.,” Fox said. “You have to walk a very far distance to get your water. You can’t shower because they’re in a drought. You can’t use the water, obviously. You need to respect the rain forest. Nothing glamorous about it. It’s all a part of sort of making you vulnerable so that you surrender to the experience.”

According to Fox, she and MGK were joined on their respective journeys by approximately 20 other strangers. And while the intense vomiting that’s part of the ayahuasca deep-dive was initially a cause of concern for both Fox and MGK, the Jennifer’s Body icon explained how it ultimately made everyone feel more connected while also helping them achieve a full-blown ego death.

“We did it for three nights,” Fox added. “It was incredibly intense. Everybody’s journey is different. The second night, I went to hell for eternity. Just knowing eternity is torture in itself because there’s no beginning, middle, or end so you have, like, a real ego death.”

Asked by Hall to elaborate on the sort of hell she experienced, Fox continued:

“This is the medicine, it surpasses anything you could do with talk therapy or hypnotherapy or any of those things,” she said. “It just goes straight into your soul and it takes you to the psychological prison that you hold yourself in. So it’s your own version of hell and I was definitely there.”

Till Death is out now via VOD services.