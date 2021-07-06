The latest brand activation for the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy is a nostalgic throwback to the original film.

Members of the Tune Squad, including Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Taz, Daffy Duck, and others will return as toys in the McDonald’s Happy Meal for the first time since 1996, when the original Space Jam Happy Meal toys came out. Beginning on Tuesday, fans and McDonald’s lovers who buy the Space Jam: A New Legacy Happy Meal can begin collecting 12 never-before-seen toy versions of their beloved Looney Tunes characters.

The new offering follows last week’s announcement of McDonald’s, Diamond Supply Co., and Space Jam’s collaborative collection. Fans also have the chance to win the McDonald’s x Diamond Supply Co. x Space Jam: A New Legacy Basketball Jersey with a purchase of a Space Jam: A New Legacy Happy Meal via the McDonald’s App from July 6 to 12, or McDelivery with UberEats from July 13 to 15.

“We’re beyond excited to work with McDonald’s on these one-of-a-kind jerseys celebrating Space Jam: A New Legacy,” Nick Tershay, owner and founder of Diamond Supply Co., said in a statement last week. “This is an important moment in time and we are thrilled to be a part of the new film and share this collection with our fans.”

Check out images of the Happy Meal toys and the jersey below.

Image via Publicist