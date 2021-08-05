Louis C.K. is looking to revive his once high-flying career that tanked amid the #MeToo era.

As pointed out by Deadline, the disgraced comedian is preparing to kick off a U.S. comedy tour in New York City next week, his first major trek since he admitted to sexual misconduct in 2017. C.K. announced the tour dates in an email to fans on Wednesday, acknowledging the schedule is subject to change because of the ongoing pandemic.

“Hello Person that you are being right now,” read the email obtained by Deadline. “I am writing to you today because I am going to be touring around the United States of America, performing stand-up comedy in theaters in several different cities … We will see how this goes. Our intention is to do every show we can do. We will comply with the local governments of each city in terms of health standards and practices. Like everyone else, we will just do our best under the circumstances … I’m really looking forward to seeing your faces as I tell some rather impolite jokes and stories.”

The tour features dates that were originally scheduled to go down in 2020 but were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It won’t be the first time that C.K. has performed since the sexual misconduct allegations against him surfaced. He previously made an appearance at Dave Chappelle & Friends: An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair in Yellow Springs, Ohio back in 2020. In December of 2018, C.K. performed a set at Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown, N.Y.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ in which he joked about school shooting​​​​​​​ victims​​​​​​​.

The 53-year-old comedian has been relatively absent from entertainment since the end of 2017, when he admitted multiple misconduct allegations brought by five women.

“These stories are true. At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true,” the comedian wrote in response to the allegations. “But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”