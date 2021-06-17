After years of marital ups and downs, La La Anthony has reportedly filed for divorce from Carmelo Anthony.

According to TMZ, the 41-year-old TV personality submitted divorce documents in New York court on Thursday, nearly 11 years after tying the knot with the NBA star. Sources tell the outlet the power couple had been separated “for a while,” but have chosen to remain friends out of interest of their 14-year-old son, Kiyan. Insiders also describe the split as amicable, and say the two have agreed to make the transition as smooth as possible.

La La and Carmelo became engaged on Christmas Day 2004, and welcomed their son a little more than two years later. They eventually got married in summer 2010 in a star-studded ceremony that was featured in the VH1 reality series La La’s Full Court Wedding. Since then, the couple has experienced several separations in wake of multiple cheating rumors. La La reportedly moved out of their shared apartment in 2017 amid rumors that Melo had impregnated another woman. The two seemingly reconciled in the following year, but were hit with another infidelity scandal in 2019, when the athlete was photographed on a yacht with an unidentified woman.

“Things between La La and Carmelo are strained,” a source told Us Weekly following the photo leaks. “It has been difficult for La La to move past the infidelities, the child out of wedlock … Those actions rocked La La to her core.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, La La confirmed she and Melo were quarantining with their son in Los Angeles, leading many to believe the husband and wife were trying to work things out.

“I left New York because it was getting a little too hectic quarantining in my small apartment with my nieces, cousins and the rest of my family, so we came out and rented a house in LA,” she told Page Six in April 2020.

La La and Melo have yet to publicly address the divorce. Stay tuned as more information becomes available.