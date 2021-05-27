Page Six reports Kim Kardashian has chosen to pull a section from her Hollywood mobile game after people pointed out comparisons to the public fallout between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and the Royal Family.

The storyline titled “Royal Runaways” follows Princess Bianca and her husband Prince Aston who discuss the possibility of ditching their royal lifestyle. There’s a scene where the Queen is confronted about them feeling unwelcomed by the family. Another part shows Princess Bianca criticizing the Queen, saying “some traditions become outdated” and asserting that Prince Aston had “done everything in his power to welcome me into the Royal Family.”

In a reverberating interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle revealed that there were discussions among several members of the Royal Family regarding how dark her son Archie’s skin would be when he was born. She said this discovery was made around the same time she was informed that Archie wouldn’t receive an official title or a security detail. Her comments came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced last year that they were relieving themselves of their duties with the Royal Family.

Prince Harry’s brother William called Markle’s remarks regarding racism within the Royal Family “concerning” and vowed to address the matter privately, but also told a reporter that “we’re very much not a racist family.”

“We heard a lot of valuable feedback around our recent Prince Aston and Princess Bianca quest,” Kim Kardashian: Hollywood developer Glu Mobile said in a statement, per The Mirror. “It’s clear we missed the mark with this, and we sincerely apologise. We did not intend to direct any negativity towards any particular person or groups of people. The content is no longer live in the game.”

A source close to Page Six claims Kardashian wasn’t aware of the storyline until backlash started cropping up on Tuesday, but she “immediately took steps to ensure it was taken down.”