A judge has granted Kim Kardashian a temporary restraining order against a man alleged to have attempted to directly mail her a ring and Plan B, per a new report.

Late Wednesday, TMZ reported that Kardashian has obtained legal protection against the man, who was previously reported to have harassed Kardashian online and shown up at her property. Kardashian’s team filed legal docs against Nicholas Costanza, who is the man alleged to have sent the package, which was caught by Kardashian’s security before making it to the KKW Beauty founder. In the report, the ring is described as a diamond “engagement ring.” A photo was also shared.

Per the docs, as cited in Wednesday night’s report, Costanza allegedly showed up at Kardashian’s property in February and in May. In one instance, he allegedly told security he was at the property to take Kardashian to dinner. Costanza is also accused of sharing a fraudulent marriage certificate on social media, as well as deeming himself her “knight in shining armor.”

The granted temporary restraining order means Costanza will now be required to stay at least 100 yards away from Kardashian. He is also not allowed to attempt to make additional contact with Kardashian.

Last month, it was reported that Kardashian had gotten a restraining order against another man who allegedly harassed her and showed up at her property.

Meanwhile, Kardashian and the rest of the KUWTK crew have recently been busy marking the end of the long-running reality series after 20 seasons. Last weekend, for example, Kardashian pointed fans to a behind-the-scenes clip (shot by Cesar Castillo) of their final night of filming: