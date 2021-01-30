Five years after Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris back in 2016, one of the five alleged robbers has just released a tell-all book chronicling some of the events that took place that night.

While it's not clear why the individual who is currently arrested and awaiting trial would author such a work, essentially admitting to being involved in the crime, the Daily Mail reported that Yunice Abbas' I Sequestered Kim Kardashian is set to release in France next week and retells some stories from that eventful night.

In the book, Abbas apparently discusses Kim trying to call 911 as the robbery ensued, despite being in France. The emergency number to alert authorities in France is 112.

“Our two beauties stubbornly tried to call 911 … the emergency call number for the US," Abbas writes in the novel. "Not very efficient when you are in Paris.”

Kim and her secretary were staying in the luxury Hotel de Pourtalès complex in Paris for Fashion Week in October when robbers broke into their suite, tied and gagged Kim, then held her at gunpoint as they robbed her of $10 million worth of jewelry– including her engagement ring. Abbas also wrote about the group accidentally taking Kim's phone after the robbery and seeing that she was getting a call from Tracy Chapman as they were making their escape from the scene on bikes.

“At the moment that I heard a police car, the sound of the phone made me jump," Abbas writes. "To my incredulous eyes, [Chapman’s] name appeared on the phone’s screen. It’s not possible. I must be hallucinating.”

Other details like the group using elderly people staying in the hotel to collect intel on Kim are also included in I Sequestered Kim Kardashian. A very odd line of choices for Yunice Abbas.

The book will be available in France on Feb. 4.