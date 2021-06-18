Before Kanye West, there was Kris Humphries, whom Kim Kardashian was married to for what felt like a fleeting moment.

And it was—their marriage only lasted 72 days. But it seems that Kim still feels obligated to apologize to Humphries because she “fully broke up with him in the worst way,” according to TMZ. She discussed their relationship on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians finale reunion with Andy Cohen.

She said she did a poor job handling the situation because she was scared to break up with him. She filed for divorce after they were married for two months, saying she felt pushed to marry Humphries because it was being shot for KUWTK. Kris Jenner suggested she cancel the wedding, but Kim didn’t want to go back on her word. However, she knew her mom was right during their honeymoon, where she felt “claustrophobic” and that she’d “made the wrong decision.” Ultimately, Kim and Humphries’ relationship lasted from 2011 to 2013, when the divorce was finalized.

But it was clear that Humphries was still upset about the situation a couple of years later when she ran into him at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2015. While she exchanged small talk with his friends, she said Humphries “literally looked at me and wouldn’t speak to me.”

Kim recently voiced her concerns about her kids learning of her marriage to Humphries, particularly through past episodes of KUWTK. She told Scott Disick in an episode that she was particularly fearful of her oldest child, North watching the show.

“I don’t really want to explain who Kris Humphries is,” Kim said. Disick explained that it’s only a matter of time before they watch the episodes, and want to know more about what their parents were up to before they were born. “… That is your past, and at some point, they’re going to be interested in seeing everything,” Disick replied. “They’re either going to do it without us or with us.”