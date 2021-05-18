Kim Kardashian says she’s hesitant to allow her children to watch past episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians—particularly the seasons in which she was in a relationship with former NBA player Kris Humphries.

The 40-year-old reality TV star-turned-mogul-turned-activist opens up about her concerns in this week’s upcoming episode of KUWTK. In a sneak peek shared by E! News, Kim tells Scott Disick that her oldest child, 7-year-old North West, hasn’t been allowed to watch the series, other than a few iconic clips on TikTok.

“They do the crying scene from Bora Bora, pretty much all my crying scenes,” Kim says. “She’ll come in and go, ‘Mom, I lost my earring!’ She’ll, like, do that as a joke and I’m like, ‘You have no idea what that is.’”

Disick, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, tells Kim it’s only a matter of time before their children are exposed to past episodes; however, he questioned when it would be the appropriate time to allow them to do so.

“It’s their life. At what point do we sit them down and say, ‘You’re allowed to go through these seasons and see what mom and dad did all these years?’” Disick asks.

Kim then brings up her 72-day marriage with Humphries, who appeared on KUWTK season 6.

“I don’t really want to explain who Kris Humphries is,” Kim said.

Disick reiterates his point that the series captured the ups and downs of their lives, and there’s nothing they can do now to change that.

“… That is your past, and at some point they’re going to be interested in seeing everything,” Disick replies. “They’re either going to do it without us or with us.”

Kim says she’d rather revisit old episodes with her kids, but suggests she won’t do that anytime soon.

“I’m just not ready for the kids to see it yet, at least North,” Kim says. “Recently the kids have asked to see the show but I’m really hesitant just because me personally, I’m going to have to explain a lot.”

Disick, who has appeared in every season of KUWTK, reassures Kim that she has “nothing to worry about”—at least not as much as he does.

“Honestly the only person that did bad shit on the show was me,” Disick adds. “I really have some explaining to do.”

The episode airs this Thursday on E!.