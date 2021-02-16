Jordan Peele’s next feature film has found its star.



According to Deadline, Keke Palmer will topline the mystery project, which comes from Peele’s own Monkeypaw Productions and Universal, the home of both Get Out and Us. Peele wrote the script and will direct. Ian Cooper will also join Peele as a producer. If anticipation is high for Peele’s next movie, it should be. Both Get Out and Us were smashes at the box office, and cultural phenomenons in their own right.

Peele has long said that he has a total of four of what he calls “social thrillers,” so one can only assume that this is the third installment in that planned foursome.

While details are scarce, Deadline also reports that Daniel Kaluuya is currently in negotiations to star alongside Palmer. Meanwhile, Collider cites sources saying that Palmer will play the antagonist in the film, while Jesse Plemons will reportedly join Kaluuya as the film’s star.

Peele has kept busy in between feature films, with his Monkeypaw Productions having recently brought us HBO’s Lovecraft Country, which earned Golden Globe, SAG, and WGA nominations, as well as Amazon’s Hunters, which also snagged a Golden Globe nomination.



Monkeypaw has also been busy on the film end, with the hugely anticipated (and much-delayed) Candyman remake set to be released later this year.

It was also revealed late last year that another one of Jordan Peele’s upcoming projects is a remake of Wes Craven’s The People Under the Stairs for Universal, which he’s set to produce.

As for his third directorial effort, look for that to hit theaters on July 22, 2022.