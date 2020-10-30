Jordan Peele’s next project is set to be a remake of The People Under the Stairs for Universal.

Based on Wes Craven’s 1991 horror satire, Collider reports that Peele will produce the new film alongside Win Rosenfield via their Monkeypaw Productions house. It isn’t anticipated that Peele will direct himself, and it’s not known if he'll take part in writing the script.

The original film starred Brandon Adams, Everett McGill, Wendy Robie, A.J. Langer, and Ving Rhames, and celebrates its 29th anniversary on Nov. 1. Craven’s plot told the story of a young boy and two adults who try to steal a rare coin collection from a strange couple’s home. However, the trio end up becoming trapped in the house owned by the Robesons.

This will be Craven’s first remake since he died in 2015. Prior to his death, he was developing a People Under the Stairs TV series with the SyFy Channel. While the show never came to be, it was described as “a contemporary Downton Abbey meets Amityville Horror” that would have followed “a young woman [who] goes missing at the grand Robeson Family Manor” and the “centuries-old horrors that lie deep within the estate.”

Collider says that we should expect Peele’s reimagining of the film to highlight its original social commentary. The filmmaker is currently one of the executive producers for Lovecraft Country, alongside Misha Green and J.J. Abrams. Peele also narrates and executive produces for The Twilight Zone reboot and is an executive producer for Amazon’s Hunters series.