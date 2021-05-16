Following its most controversial host of Season 46 in Elon Musk, Saturday Night Live settles back into more familiar territory with a sketch comedy veteran in Keegan-Michael Key. Key spent six seasons as a member of former SNL rival MadTV before joining forces with fellow castmate Jordan Peele for Key & Peele, which ran for five seasons.

In this week’s cold open, SNL opened with Kate McKinnon’s Anthony Fauci explaining to the audience the CDC’s new mask guidance. To clear things up, Fauci had a few doctors break down various scenarios to demonstrate correct mask etiquette through theater. Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, Pete Davidson, and other cast members in participated illustrating what to do when you’re on the subway, a social gathering, flying on an airplane, and more.

Last week’s musical guest Miley Cyrus sang a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” as the cast participated in what has become their annual Mother’s Day celebration. The tradition was halted last year due to the pandemic. Cast member Kyle Mooney’s mom joked that he owes her two Mother’s Day gifts since they weren’t together last year, while Cecily Strong struggled to finish the punchline with her mother because she was just happy to be together again.