Comedian John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler, who have been married for 6 years, are getting a divorce, according to Page Six.

The split comes after Mulaney’s two-month stay in rehab with alcohol and drug abuse. He reportedly asked for a divorce from his wife three months ago.

“John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work,” a spokesperson for Mulaney told the publication after confirming the split.

Through a spokesperson, Tendler added that she was “heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

In December, Mulaney checked into a rehab clinic in Pennsylvania, where he remained for 60 days following a relapse attributed to the pandemic, according to Page Six. He entered outpatient care in February.

“John has completed 60 days in rehab, and now he’s in outpatient sober care,” a source told Page Six at the time. “He is doing well, although he is still not ready to return to work.”

Mulaney has since announced John Mulaney: From Scratch, his return to touring and stand-up in the form of a 5-day run at Manhattan’s City Winery from May 10 to May 14. The shows have since sold out, despite the opportunity for fans to still be waitlisted.

Mulaney has previously spoken on his drinking, saying in 2019 that he started really young.

“I drank for attention,” he said. “I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.”