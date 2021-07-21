Lil Rel Howery and John Cena have joined forces for Vacation Friends, a raucous new comedy that just got its first trailer.

The clip sets up the film’s very simple premise, about Howery and Yvonne Orji’s Marcus and Emily, a couple about to get married. But when a wild couple they met on vacation shows up, their seemingly normal lives are turned upside down. Cena and Meredith Hagner play said couple, whose main interests seem to be partying, hard drugs, and swinging. As you can tell by the clip above, hilarity ensues.

Vacation Friends is directed by Clay Tarver, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Tom Mullen, Tim Mullen, Jonathan Goldstein, and John Francis Daley. Todd Garner, the producer of Tag, is handling that side of things, alongside Timothy M. Bourne. Steve Pink and Sean Robins will also be serving as executive producers.

The movie, which will only be available on Hulu, is also catching its cast at just the right time. Cena is about to storm into theaters as Peacemaker in the James Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad, which is set to hit theaters on August 6. Howery meanwhile, is fresh off the Netflix comedy Bad Trip, which is one of the surprise hits of the year. Let’s see what these two can do together.

Vacation Friends is set to hit Hulu on August 27. Check out the red band trailer up top.