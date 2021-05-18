UK sci-fi fans will be pleased to learn it has been confirmed that Attack The Block 2 is officially happening and that writer/director Joe Cornish and star John Boyega are both on board. The 2011 sci-fi cult classic was a surprise hit, scooping the Audience Award at both SXSW and Los Angeles film festivals—and its stock has only risen since.

A lot has happened in the decade since Attack The Block stormed British cinema; Boyega, as we all know, has found major success in Hollywood in the latest Star Wars trilogy and Pacific Rim: Uprising before most recently appearing in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe, while Cornish has since written screenplays for films such as Ant-Man and The Adventures Of Tintin: The Secret Of The Unicorn.

Although the Attack The Block 2 plot remains under wraps, Boyega is said to return as ‘Moses’—an around-the-way guy who led his friends and neighbours in a battle to protect South London from an alien invasion in the original.

Producing the film will be Cornish, Boyega (through his UpperRoom Productions), Nira Park (through Complete Fiction, the group she formed with Cornish and Edgar Wright), and James Wilson, all of whom worked on the original.