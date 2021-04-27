In a new episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan shared that he doesn’t think “young, healthy” people should get vaccinated.

During the April 23 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the host sat down with comedian Dave Smith, as the two discussed vaccinations and their thoughts on young people getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Rogan’s comments on vaccinations are now making the rounds on social media via a clip from the episode.

Spotify’s Joe Rogan encourages “healthy” young people not to get a coronavirus vaccine. His show is Spotify’s most popular podcast.



“If you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I’ll go no.” pic.twitter.com/5dX98xUaHS — Alex Paterson (@AlexPattyy) April 27, 2021

“I think you should get vaccinated if you’re vulnerable,” the host shares. “I think you should get vaccinated if you feel like – my parents are vaccinated. I’ve encouraged a lot of people to get – and people say, do you think it’s safe to get vaccinated? I’ve said, ‘Yeah, I think for the most part it’s safe to get vaccinated.’ I do. I do.”

But when it comes to healthy people getting their shots, Rogan says that he doesn’t think “young” and “healthy” people “need to worry about this.”

“But if you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I’ll go ‘No.’ Are you healthy? Are you a healthy person? Like, look, don’t do anything stupid, but you should take care of yourself,” Rogan adds. “You should – if you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, like, I don’t think you need to worry about this.”

Rogan went on to assert that both of his children tested positive for COVID-19 and that the virus is “something that is not statistically dangerous for children. But yet people still want you to get your child vaccinated, which is crazy to me.” Data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association shows 296 children dying from COVID-19 in the United States, as of April 22. The AAP shared that 3,711,075 total child COVID-19 cases were reported as of that date.

And now, after the CDC updated its guidance on masks and said vaccinated people do not have to wear them outdoors unless in a crowded setting, President Joe Biden spoke more on young people getting vaccinated Tuesday.

After CDC eased mask guidance for vaccinated people outdoors, President Biden says, "For those who haven't gotten their vaccination yet, especially if you're younger, or thinking you don't need it, this is another great reason to go get vaccinated. Now. Now." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 27, 2021

“For those who haven’t gotten their vaccination yet, especially if you’re younger, or thinking you don’t need it, this is another great reason to go get vaccinated,” Biden shared. “Now. Now.”

