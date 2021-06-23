Jerry Seinfeld is taking his talents to features for the upcoming Netflix flick Unfrosted, a comedy based on a joke he told about the creation of the Pop Tart.

Deadline reports that Seinfeld is slated to star in, direct, and produce the new film, which he co-wrote with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder. “Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness,” he told the outlet. “So we took my Pop Tart stand up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie.”

The streamer landed the movie after an intense bidding war, thanks in large part to Seinfed’s long standing relationship with Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-chief executive officer and chief content officer. Production will begin in spring 2022.

Seinfeld dissected the Pop Tart joke for the New York Times in 2012, describing the moment he discovered the breakfast food. “How did they know that there would be a need for a frosted fruit-filled heated rectangle in the same shape as the box it comes in, and with the same nutrition as the box it comes in?” Seinfeld said at the time.

Seinfeld has been working with Netflix since 2017, signing a deal that year that saw his interview series Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee migrate to the platform. The comedian also released two stand up specials with the streamer, Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill. In addition to Unfrosted, Seinfeld is also set to exclusively stream on Netflix for five years, starting later this year. The actor’s previous film work includes DreamWorks Animation’s 2007 film Bee Movie and the 2002 documentary Comedian.