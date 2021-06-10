There would have been no KimYe, Brangelina, or TomKat without Bennifer. It’s no surprise that so many people are fascinated with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seemingly rekindling their romance in 2021, nearly 17 years after their split. After meeting on the set of Gigli in 2001, they became one of the most talked-about celebrity couples in Hollywood history. The pair might be responsible for starring in one of the most poorly rated movies ever, but no one can deny the impact their two-year relationship had on pop culture.

Tabloids dissected every aspect of the triple-threat and the Oscar winner’s relationship, so much so that they were given their own moniker—Bennifer—which started the trend of nicknaming celebrity couples. Fans were hooked on every detail about them, from how they met, their red carpet appearances, her 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring, to his appearance in the “Jenny From the Block” music video to their split. While the breakup reportedly left her heartbroken, and he said he regretted parts of their relationship, the pair have openly sung each other’s praises in the media during their time apart. Now with divorces, failed relationships, and called-off engagements in their rearview, the high-profile couple seems to be revisiting the past and giving their relationship another try. Here’s a complete timeline of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s 19-year-long romance and all the details that led to their surprising reunion.