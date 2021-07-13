Jason Sudeikis opened up in the latest issue of GQ about parting ways with Olivia Wilde late last year after spending a decade together.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” Sudeikis said, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

“That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about,” the 45-year-old continued. “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

Sudeikis confirmed in the Zach Baron-penned piece that the two split in November 2020, ending their seven-year engagement. Wilde was spotted with Harry Styles two months later at the singer/actor’s manager Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding. The pair were brought together after Styles replaced Shia LaBeouf as the male lead in Wilde’s next film as director, Don’t Worry Darling. LaBeouf—who was the target of misconduct allegations of “relentless abuse” from FKA twigs—was fired for reportedly displaying “poor behavior” and exhibiting a style that “clashed with the cast and crew.”

This past February, Wilde shared a lengthy message on Instagram where she was effusive in her praise of Styles and his willingness to take on a supporting role in Don’t Worry Darling, a film led by a woman (Florence Pugh of Black Widow and Midsommar).

Around the same time, Sudeikis’ career was reaching new heights with a Golden Globes win for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Ted Lasso in the Apple+ series by the same name. The moment has become widely known as the time he delivered an extremely low-key acceptance speech over Zoom in a tie-dye hoodie from his sister’s company.