Margot Robbie’s next film The Suicide Squad is slated for release this summer and is the first DC film from James Gunn, who has notably helmed a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

When responding to an Instagram follower who asked if he’ll be working with Robbie again on another project, Gunn said, “Margot and I discussed this just the other day. We will have to see what happens!”

Gunn previously called Harley his “favorite DC character” and said that Robbie is “probably the best actor I’ve ever worked with.” The two have also reportedly talked about future projects together, according to Uproxx.

We were first introduced to Robbie’s Harley in the 2016 film Suicide Squad, alongside Jared Leto’s Joker, whose character was romantically linked to hers. Birds of Prey acted as the sequel in 2020, which follows Harley after she breaks up with the Joker. The next installation, The Suicide Squad is due for release to HBO Max on Aug. 6. While Leto won’t appear in that film, he will be reprising his role as the Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which he called an “incredible opportunity.”