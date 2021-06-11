Jordan Corden has found himself in hot water for his “Spill Your Guts” segment, where he asked celebrities to either eat a food item he describes as gross or answer a difficult question.

Critics are now saying the game is racist since the foods Corden presents are often Asian. Kim Saira even started a Change.org petition that asks the late-night talk show host to either remove the segment from his show or revamp it. The petition also asks for a “formal apology” on his show and a donation to support Asian-owned restaurants and businesses. Since its launch, Saira’s appeal has garnered over 13,000 signatures out of the necessary 15,000.

Saira also made a now-viral TikTok calling Corden out. Her video includes a clip of a 2016 episode where Corden is sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel for “Spill Your Guts.” Kimmel is asked to eat typical Asian foods like a thousand-year egg and chicken feet.

“They’re calling Asian food disgusting on live tv,” Saira wrote on her video. “Huh. This is literally racist. this is so disrespectful wtf.”

“I noticed that one of the foods that he presented to someone was balut (a fertilized duck egg that is boiled and eaten from the shell), and balut is like, very specific to Filipino culture,” she told Today Food. “It’s a food that I have been eating whenever I go to the Philippines with my grandma and my cousins, so it’s a very sentimental food to me, and I noticed that he was presenting it to a guest and calling it gross.”

“I was just so confused and I feel like it was a moment of me just being like, ‘Oh my gosh, like, this is my culture. I don’t understand why he’s making fun of it?’” She also told the outlet that she was a fan of Corden’s show until she realized how offensive it was.

In the petition, Saira also noted the recent rise in the number of hate crimes against Asian Americans. “In the wake of the constant Asian hate crimes that have continuously been occurring, not only is this segment incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive, but it also encourages anti-Asian racism. So many Asian Americans are consistently bullied and mocked for their native foods, and this segment amplifies and encourages it.”

“Spill Your Guts” has featured a number of high-profile celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Chrissy Teigen, and more.