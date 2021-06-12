Jada Pinkett Smith isn’t afraid to get candid.

The multi-hyphenate has continued to use her Red Table Talk series to speak openly about a wide range of topics that others may find uncomfortable: We’re talking open relationships, infidelity, racism, and even her own family problems. But this week’s episode may have been one of the most eyebrow-raising yet, as it featured Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris getting their vaginas cleansed.

“We are going to steam our vaginas. Yes, we’re gonna steam our vaginas on camera,” Pinkett Smith said at the top of the broadcast. “I ordered some kits from a really beautiful young Black woman who owns her own business. So we’re gonna head on up and we’re gonna get started. Let’s go get steamed, ladies!”

During the episode, the women discussed the benefits of the age-old practice, and how it is important for woman to celebrate their anatomy despite it being considered “taboo.”

“I’m sure boys sit around all day talking about their penises,” Pinkett Smith said. “I mean, that’s why I’m telling you right now I don’t want to hear nothing about this show. It being TMI and all that, ’cause if you can listen to all these little rap artists talk and abuse the vagina, you sure as hell can watch women give it honor and praise. And spend quality time, so I don’t want to hear it. They’ll be like, ‘It’s TMI. Oh, my God.’ And I don’t really care because we have to change the narrative around the vagina, and women have to take it back.”

Well said.

You can check out the this week’s Red Table Talk episode, featuring healer Queen Afua, via Facebook Watch.