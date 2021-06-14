Jack Black is currently in discussions to star alongside Ice Cube in the Sony Pictures comedy Oh Hell No, according to Deadline. Also attached to direct is Kitao Sakurai.

Note that Sakurai directed and executive produced The Eric Andre Show and that he directed (plus co-wrote) Netflix’s Bad Trip, which stars Andre, Lil Rel Howery, and Tiffany Haddish. Other recent updates to Sakurai’s resume include directing episodes for the second season of Dave, and also serving in the same position for Platform, B.J. Novak’s upcoming FX series.

Deadline writes that “plot details” for Oh Hell No “are being kept under wraps.” This is more about who’s working on it rather than what it’s about. For now, the rest is up to your imagination.

It’s being written by Scot Armstrong, Tracy Oliver, Jessica Gao and Rodney Rothman.

As for the background of the proposed stars, Black has played a major part in the Jumanji franchise, which has brought in over $1.5 billion at the box office worldwide. He’s currently filming the Borderlands adaptation along with Cate Blanchett. Relatively recently he’s been in the Goosebumps and Kung-Fu Panda movies.

As for Cube, he’s recently starred or played major roles in The Barbershop and Ride Along movies, as well as 21 and 22 Jump Street. He also co-founded the BIG3 basketball league, which will be back for its fourth season on July 10.