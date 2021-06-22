The Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton-hosted reboot of The Celebrity Dating Game recently premiered on ABC, and one of its first contestants was Iggy Azalea.

The 31-year-old Australian rapper, who is gearing up to release her third studio album End of An Era later this year, appeared on a recent episode of the show and had to decide between three guys. “The best thing about dating me is I’m absolutely ridiculous,” she told her potential dates. “So you can have a little fun with me.”

The episode was taped earlier this year, and it’s unclear if she did actually go on a date with any of the guys, but we do know who she picked. Between stage manager Shaughn Adamski, technician Korey Davis, and voice actor Eddie Williams, she went with Adamski, Newsweek reports. Azalea was last romantically connected to Playboi Carti, who is also the father of her child, although they split sometime in 2020.

Among the questions she asked the guys were how they felt about tattoos, the potential of dating someone more famous than them, and how they feel about marriage. Upon picking Adamski, she remarked that she loved his “crazy tattoos,” but he “sounds like an accountant and you sleep with the dog every night.” During the episode, Bolton also sang his own take on Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop” to give the potential suitors a clue as to who Iggy was, since they weren’t allowed to see her until the very end of the show.

Watch clips from her appearance on the show above.