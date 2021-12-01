This holiday season, Home Alone enthusiasts will have a shot at bagging an overnight stay in the original house from the 1990 classic.

As announced on Wednesday by Airbnb, four fans will have the chance to stay at the Chicago-area home later this month, with Kevin McCallister’s spider-loving older brother Buzz (played by Devin Ratray in the franchise) serving as the host.

Image via Airbnb/Sarah Crowley

Guests an expect a trimmed tree, “booby traps galore,’ a 90s-focused assortment of food (including microwavable macaroni and cheese), the opportunity to spend quality time with a tarantula, and more. Meanwhile, Airbnb has announced a one-time donation to La Rabida Children’s Hospital in Chicago.

“You may not remember me as particularly accommodating, but I’ve grown up, and I’d be happy to share my family home—my pizza, even—with you this holiday season,” a statement attributed to Buzz reads. “Just try not to let my tarantula, Axl, loose this time.”

Image via Airbnb/Sarah Crowley

The single-night experience for as many as four guests will take place on Dec. 12 and costs $25 (plus fees). Starting Dec. 7 at 2:00 p.m. ET, hopeful guests can send a booking request via Airbnb. As Today points out, Ratray won’t actually be staying overnight, though guests can expect to see photos of various Home Alone characters on display across the property.

Earlier this month, Home Sweet Home Alone—the sixth entry in the franchise—debuted on Disney+. Ratray returns in the Archie Yates-starring as an older Buzz who’s now a cop. Kenan Thompson, Ellie Kemper, and Rob Delaney also star.

