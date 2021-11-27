Thomas Wells, who appeared on talent competition shows X-Factor and America’s Got Talent, has died at the age of 46.

TMZ reports Wells died earlier this month following a freak accident at a tire factory. His wife, Jessica Wells, told the outlet that Thomas got caught in an automatic conveyor belt while working at the manufacturing plant in Oklahoma.

After attending Tulsa Welding Schoool, Wells took his talents to a variety of singing competition shows, including X-Factor, America’s Got Talent, The Voice, and The Winner Is.

“Thomas had an amazing voice and loved singing hymns as well as contemporary music,” his obituary reads. “He loved to make people laugh. He always had a smile and loved to joke and give people a hard time. He was a great entertainer and always became the center of attention.”

Jessica took to Facebook on Thanksgiving to post an emotional tribute to her late husband. “It was the worst day of my life because I lost my husband, but the best day of my life because God told me he was home,” Jessica said. “I know one hundred and million percent that Thomas is up there waiting for me.”

Thomas is survived by his wife, parents, sister, two nephews, and two nieces.