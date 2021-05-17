A former child star has become the butt of jokes on Twitter following his decision to film a confrontation with a Costco employee over the store’s mask mandate.

Ricky Schroder—who starred in the ’70s film The Champ and TV series Silver Spoons— posted a video online where he wore a “blue lives matter” hat and questioned a frontline worker, who reiterated that the store was following guidance from the state of California. Ricky didn’t take the news well, and began to demand a refund, which they eventually gave him.

After the CDC lifted mask restrictions last week, Costco shared that fully vaccinated shoppers would not have to wear masks inside stores, although it’s entirely dependent on local regulations. In this case, the 51-year-old Schroder wasn’t going to get his way.

After the incident, Schroder—who last year donated $150,000 to help pay bail for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen accused of killing two people during a Kenosha, Wisconsin protest—said he was trying to make a point to “corporate overlords” and apologized to the workers about having to “use you to do it.”

“If I hurt your feelings I apologize, but I do think that independence from medical tyranny is more important than hurting people’s feelings,” he said.

People on Twitter took some time to share their thoughts about Schroder’s behavior toward retail workers; check out what users had to say below.