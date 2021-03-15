Naya Rivera fans have called out the Grammys for the ceremony’s “In Memoriam” segment Sunday night.

While the Recording Academy honored many of those we lost this year—Little Richard, MF DOOM, and John Prine among them—Rivera’s name was not included on air. The actress and singer—who played Santana Lopez on Glee and had actually been nominated by the Grammys alongside her castmates—died following an accidental drowning in July at 33 years old. Her body was recovered in Lake Piru after she had been missing for a week, following a boating day with her son Josey, who was found safely. Authorities have since said Rivera used her final moments to save him.

Naya Rivera’s name was included on the Grammys website in a list of roughly 1,000 people who died in the last 12 months, but her absence from the show itself was met with plenty of criticism from viewers. Some fans were both disappointed and heartbroken, while others took a moment to honor Rivera on their Twitter feeds since the Grammys failed to do so. (Glee fans notably called out another error in the past, when Cory Monteith’s name was mispelled during the 2013 edition.)

See what fans had to say below.