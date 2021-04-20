Eminem has finally responded to the Saturday Night Live NFT rap that payed homage to his 2002 hit “Without Me” back in March.

The video, featuring Chris Redd and Pete Davidson in the ultimate NFT explainer, with Pete even dressed up as Shady’s Rap Boy alter ego from the original video, has been making rounds on social media for the last couple weeks. On Monday, the rapper quote tweeted the skit, only reacting with the only emoji that represents NFTs properly: an eyebrow-raising chin scratch.

In the March 27-aired clip, Pete swapped the “Without Me” chorus for someting a little more timely, spitting “Now what the hell’s an NFT/Apparently cryptocurrency/Everyone’s making so much money/Can you please explain what’s an NFT?”

Redd seemed to be having the most fun, appearing as Dr. Dre for a smooth guest verse before letting Jack Harlow make an appropriate cameo.

“Non-fungibles, GIFs of Ron Funches eating Lunchables/Or pics of Colin Jost’s face, very punchable/Digital images of Digimon doin’ scrimmages/Or a pic of a nun with a Nintendo Switch,” Redd raps.

Em hasn’t made too many other headlines in recent months, outside of Justin Bieber calling him one of his top 5 MCs alongside the likes of Drake and Lil Wayne. But after dropping a Side B for Music to Be Murdered By back in December, it only makes sense he’d be getting some rest, maybe while trying to figure out what the hell an NFT is, along with the rest of us.