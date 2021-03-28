Three months after releasing his debut album, Thats What They All Say, Jack Harlow made his Saturday Night Live debut.

SNL catches Harlow fresh off his career-making 2020, a year that saw the Louisville rapper stake his claim as one of the hottest artists in the game on the back of top 40 singles “Whats Poppin” (which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100) and “Tyler Herro” (No. 34), both of which he performed on the show. Watch the performance below.

After SNL announced Harlow as an upcoming music guest last month, the 22-year-old shared his appreciation in a heartfelt tweet.

“I grew up watching SNL with my family every weekend,” Harlow wrote. “I vividly remember seeing Kanye perform Love Lockdown and Heartless in 2008. Thank you for making this happen. Another dream come true.”

Harlow also appeared in a hilarious sketch that spoofed NFTs, The Matrix, and Eminem in one fell swoop.