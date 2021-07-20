Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers rarely shares updates on her personal life online, so a new photo with her boyfriend comes as a surprise.

Hailie Jade, the 25-year-old daughter of Em and ex-wife Kimberly Mathers, has been dating Evan McClintock for a handful of years now, but the two aren’t often photographed together. His Instagram account is private, whereas Hailie has over 2 million followers on the platform. On Monday, she shared a photo of the two of them together, much to the surprise of her followers.

“I rarely share my feed,” she wrote, “but when I do I’m happy it’s with you.”

Eminem’s younger brother Nathan Kane Mathers popped up in the comments, too, adding, “My homie Evan🔥.” The last time McClintock showed up on her IG was all the way back in December 2019, and even then they were both featured in costume.