Eddie Huang is one of the food world’s most exciting multi-hyphenates. From restaurants like Baohaus, to books like Fresh Off the Boat, to feature films like Boogie, Huang’s work has always existed at the nexus of food, culture, and heritage. Now, on a special episode The Takeout, Huang sits down with Complex GM Donnie Kwak for an intimate interview over some next-level delivery food. From his year spent living in Taiwan, to his experience cooking with his father, Huang breaks down his ever-evolving philosophies on food, family, and film-making.