Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a guy pretty much everybody loves (anecdotal evidence, but still), says that he would still seriously consider running for president, which would all but ensure the end to that “a guy pretty much everybody loves” thing.

This is an idea he’s floated, multiple times, before.

In this most recent instance, Johnson says that the decision to run is “up to the people.” That line, which already nails the speech patterns of a 20-year political vet, came in a USA TODAY interview in which he was promoting his just-debuted NBC sitcom Young Rock. In the same answer he also said he’s serious about it.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” he told the outlet. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people...So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

In the new Young Rock series (which we also hyped via an interview with the actor playing 15-year-old Dwayne...come on, read it) Johnson reportedly starts up a presidential run aiming for 2032.

That show premiered on Tuesday.

Back in 2017, Johnson deemed a presidential run a “real possibility.” He’s previously stated he’s a registered independent, gave a speech at the Republican National Convention in 2000, and also endorsed Joe Biden in this most recent race.