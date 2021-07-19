Two more sons of hip-hop legends will be joining Swizz Beatz’s son Nasir Dean in the upcoming film Charge It To The Game.

Just a month after it was announced that Dean landed a starring role in the movie, TMZ reports that Dr. Dre’s son Curtis Young and Snoop Dogg’s son Julian Broadus are also set to make their acting debuts in the forthcoming film. A coming-of-age story about four best friends, Dean and Young will play the roles of Preach and Kong, respectively, while Broadus will be featured as Kong’s younger brother.

“This is my first movie and I wanted to get into acting… I always loved the art,” Young told TMZ. “It’s just an art form I’ve always loved. I’ve been reading the script, just preparing, getting motivated, behind it and getting engaged with it.”

Dre’s son will also compose original music for the movie.

“I was asked and I’m honored to score the film and I believe they just yesterday announced that note,” Young told TMZ. “Swizz Beatz’s son is gonna be scoring it with me, so I’m just honored to have this opportunity.”

Young auditioned to portray Dr. Dre in the 2015 N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton, but didn’t get the part. Meanwhile, Dean previously tested his acting chops when he auditioned for a role in the second season of HBO’s Euphoria.