Dog the Bounty Hunter, for reasons not entirely clear, is still being given screen time. And in a recent example of this, he used that platform to make the proximity argument when addressing his use of the n-word.

In an interview with Kevin Frazier for Entertainment Tonight, Dog—whose real name is Duane Chapman—responded to recent criticism from his daughter alleging that he is racist and homophobic, and was unfaithful to his late wife Beth Smith. Smith, notably, died of cancer in 2019.

Dog is now set to be remarried, althought daughter Bonnie Chapman has not been invited. She has argued that she wasn’t invited because of her support for Black Lives Matter, among other things.

“I have never been a racist," said Dog, who was previously recorded using the n-word multiple times during a phone conversation with his son. “I’m 33-and-a-half percent Apache. But because of, over 15 years ago, I have an Achilles heel because I used the wrong word.”