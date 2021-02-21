Disney+ has attached a disclaimer to The Muppet Show, which the service added to its platform on Friday. Now, viewers will see a disclaimer before certain episodes, which warns of “offensive content.”

“This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” the disclaimer states. “Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

“Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe,” the statement adds.

Variety reports that the disclaimer is included on 18 episodes from the series.

It’s unclear what Disney specifically views as offensive in the show’s five seasons. In an episode from Season 5, country singer Johnny Cash performs in front of a Confederate flag—and elsewhere, some characters portray Native American, Middle Eastern, and Asian people. According to Deadline, those depictions were once celebrated.

The New York Post also reports that the disclaimer will also appear before other movies like Aristocats, Dumbo, Peter Pan, and Swiss Family Robinson.