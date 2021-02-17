The origin story of Cruella de Vil, she of The Hundred and One Dalmatians, is the focus of Disney’s aptly titled Cruella.

Most likely, you heard a thing or two about the impending Disney entry earlier this week when a swath of people shared their thoughts on the comedy’s poster, which sees the inclusion of a very 2000s-era pop-punk anarchy symbol in the font used for star Emma Stone’s name.

Back in 2019, fans were given an early look at the film’s 1970s London aesthetic during a D23 event:

In a Vogue feature released the same year as that first look, Stone detailed the process of taking on such a “larger than life” character.

“It’s been a great experience to play around with her backstory and discover what makes her the woman she becomes in the story we’ve seen,” she said at the time.

Stone is joined in the cast by Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Emily Beecham, Paul Walter Hauser, and more. Craig Gillespie, whose previous credits include Lars and the Real Girl and I, Tonya, directs.

Cruella will be released on May 28. In the meantime, catch the new trailer up top via YouTube.