In December of 2020, Lionsgate release Fatale, a thriller starring Michael Ealy, Hilary Swank, and Luke Cage’s Mike Colter. The movie features a tangled web of sex, lies, and murder that could have felt like hell if Deon Taylor wasn’t in the director’s chair. In this exclusive clip featuring behind-the-scenes footage of the making of Fatale (which hits Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, Mar. 2), we get to hear both Ealy and Colter give Taylor his props.

“I call Deon Taylor,” Colter says, “the ultimate hype man.” Colter talks about Taylor’s energy, which he says could be suited for coaching a team. Ealy also makes a team sports reference, saying he “can really relate to that. I try to stay enthusiastic about what I do.”

Ealy also says that Taylor’s good at lifting the crew’s morale, which again helps when you’re working on a film where everyone is shady AF and someone is about to kill them. Lighten the load and all that.

Check out the full clip up above, and be sure to cop Fatale when it hits Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, Mar. 2.