At this point, it can be hard to trust any source when it comes to investigating UFOs. So we might as well put our faith in Demi Lovato to clear things up.

The pop star and actress is now set to host an unscripted docuseries on UFO investigations on Peacock, entitled Unidentified, which will follow Lovato, her friend Matthew and her sister Dallas as they try to uncover the truth about the flying objects. Lovato and her friends will then speak with experts, investigate encounters, uncover “secret government reports,” and conduct tests at UFO hotspots, according to Variety.

Executive produced by Lovato, longtime manager and Justin Bieber’s right-hand man Scooter Braun, Scott Anson, Allison Kaye, and others, the show will air for an initial four-episode run. The series will be produced by GoodStory Entertainment in association with SB Projects.

But there’s even more in store for Demi fans, as her new podcast “4D with Demi Lovato,” was just announced to launch May 19, features the pop star as she discusses her experiences alongside weekly guests like ALOK, Glennon Doyle, Chelsea Handler, Jane Fonda, and Jameela Jamil. She’ll also be joined by social activists, survivors, entrepreneurs, and others as she discusses topics like mental health, LGBTQIA+ rights, equity, and more.

“Living in the Fourth Dimension means existing consciously in both time and space, but for me, it means having conversations that transcend the typical discourse,” Demi said in a release. “That’s my goal with this podcast. With my production partners at Cadence13 and OBB Sound, the 4D podcast will be my place to highlight causes that are close to my heart and elevate my guests’ platforms to an audience they might not have previously reached. I want to bring listeners with me to learn from experts about timely topics and create a healthy discussion that ultimately cultivates more compassion for one another.”