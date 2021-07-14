Deadpool has finally made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Well, sort of. Everyone’s favorite foul-mouthed super hero joined Thor: Ragnarok’s Korg for a hilarious promo for Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming (but long-delayed) movie Free Guy.

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed Deadpool will be part of the MCU, adding that the films will retain their R-rating edge. Upon sharing the clip on Instagram, Reynolds wrote: “DP is officially in the MCU!”

“This week, I’ll be reacting to a trailer for a movie which… I honestly thought came out, like, a year ago,” Deadpool opens the video, before introducing Korg. “Hello, I’m made of rocks. Thanks for having me Paul, sorry you’re dead,” replies Korg. It gets pretty meta, especially considering Waititi, who voices Korg, plays the villain in Free Guy. “That’s Taika Waititi,” Deadpool points out. “He seems quite nice, actually,” replies Korg.

When Feige offered an update on the status of the next Deadpool earlier this year, he said the script was being written with plans to start filming in early 2022. "It will not be [filming] this year,” said Feige. “Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Watch the Free Guy trailer reaction above.