You experienced it last year, and now it’s time to return. ComplexLand 2.0 is here!

Complex Networks is back with another one-of-a-kind experience that’s here to connect the cool kids with a virtual world packed with television premieres, digital drops, and exclusive collabs from your favorite brands. The limited-edition, three-day event begins Wednesday, June 16 and wraps Friday, June 18.

At ComplexLand, attendees can catch exclusive releases and merch collabs, must-see performances, surprise clothing releases, culturally-relevant conversations, and of course, the chance to plug into FX’s DAVE Theater to watch a preview of the all-new season of rapper Lil Dicky’s show, DAVE. While you’re there, be sure to say hi to FX’s Dave avatar, and meet his special friend. (Wink!)

After hanging out with Dave, attendees can check out a series of panels over the course of the three-day event, including a content creator masterclass with Saweetie, a candid conversation about life after professional basketball between Stephen A. Smith and Pierce Simpson, and a rundown of the best rap music so far this year with rapper Jim Jones and Complex Brackets host B. Dot.

Before they’re able to hit up to the theater, attendees will have a chance to create a customizable avatar to explore the ComplexLand terrain, and safely turn up with cool kids around the world. So pull up, post up, and embrace the adventure.

And don’t forget to tune into FX’s DAVE, dropping Wednesday, June 16 on FXX and streaming the next day on FX on Hulu. Check out the trailer here.