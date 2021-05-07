As expected, Dave Chappelle’s recent interview with Joe Rogan offered plenty of gems.

The once-reclusive comedian appeared on Friday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where he chopped it up with the titular host for nearly three-and-a-half hours. Chappelle and Rogan—who are both known for their frank and often controversial takes—touched on a wide range of topics, including everything from the global pandemic and the fight for gay rights to America’s post-Trump era and buying weed from a Golden Globe-winning actor.

If you’ve yet to hear the full interview, you can do so now exclusively on Spotify. For those who would like a teaser or a recap, we’ve also listed some of the biggest highlights of the extensive sit-down below.