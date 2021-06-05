After the box office success of Disney’s latest film Cruella, the company already confirmed a sequel will happen.

According to a Disney spokesperson, the sequel is already in development, and Craig Gillespie and Tony McNamara are already looking to team up again. “We are very pleased with Cruella’s box office success,” the spokesperson said. “The film has been incredibly well-received by audiences around the world, with a 97% Audience score on Rotten Tomatoes in addition to A's in every demographic from CinemaScore on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action re-imaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film."

Starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, Cruella's box office debuted raked in over $26.5 million during its four-day Memorial Weekend run and has earned $48.5 million globally. The 101 Dalmatians prequel was also seen by 686,000 U.S. households thanks to the film's duel screening on Disney+. The film received rave reviews with a particular shout-out to the film's costumes and 1970s punk aesthetic.

Disney has seen a profound amount of success in their recent re-imaginings of their old films. From The Lion King to Alice In Aladdin and Beauty and The Beast, the company has, at times, brought in $1 billion per film. Peter Pan and The Little Mermaid live-action remakes are reportedly in the works as well. On that note, it was announced that Samuel E. Wright, the original voice of Sebastian from the animated Little Mermaid, passed away at the age of 74 on May 25.