Less than a week after his breakup with Tiffany Haddish, Common took to Instagram on Friday to wish his former girlfriend a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the Queen @tiffanyhaddish!” Common wrote. “One of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful people I’ve ever known. May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine through you. Wishing you joy, love, peace, light, and fun on your born day. Love!”

Earlier this week, the rapper and comedienne called it quits after one year of dating.

“They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” a source told People magazine.

Haddish is currently in Atlanta filming Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot, starring LaKeith Stanfield. She also recently wrapped the Apple TV+ series The Afterparty, which is in post-production, per IMDb. Meanwhile, Common has been spending most of his time on the set of the Apple TV+ series Wool, which features a star-studded cast that includes Rebecca Ferguson, Rashida Jones, Tim Robbins, and David Oyelowo.

Haddish confirmed that she was dating Common after weeks of speculation on the Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast in August of 2020. She said they “became friends” after meeting on the set of 2019’s The Kitchen, adding that it “wasn’t anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else.”