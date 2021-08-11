Just a day after he was slammed for making anti-vaxxer comments, Chet Hanks took to Instagram Wednesday to double down on his controversial COVID-19 stance.

“Just like you have the right to be mad at me ‘cause I said I’m not going to get the vaccine, I have the right to not get that shit.” Hanks said in an IG post. “I wanted to, but my immune system said it’s good. It doesn’t want to be tampered with. It said it’s good, okay?”

“Let’s be real,” he continued. “99% of you motherfuckers wouldn’t use a shampoo that’s not FDA approved. But you’re willing to get some experimental, government injection. There’s more evidence of UFOs being real than that vaccine being healthy for you.”

The IG post comes less than 24 hours after Hanks first took to the platform to claim that he got the vaccine only to subsequently reveal that he was joking.

“Look, I’ve been kinda on the fence about this for a while, that’s why I’ve never spoke on it,” Hanks said in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “But with the amount of people that I know recently that have gotten COVID and with, like, the numbers rising, I think it’s important for me to say, like, I got the vaccine. I think everybody should. I think it’s really important that we all do this just as, like, citizens [and] as Americans. We have to look out for each other.”

From there, Chet interrupted himself and changed his voice.

“Sike, bitch!” he said. “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. I ain’t never had COVID. You ain’t stickin’ me with that motherfuckin’ needle. It’s the motherfuckin’ flu. Get over it, okay? If you’re sick, stay inside. Why we working around y’all? If you’re in danger, stay your ass inside. I’m tired of wearing a motherfuckin’ mask.”