Charlamagne tha God is linking up with his “South Carolina brethren” Stephen Colbert for a new late night show on Comedy Central.

Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey debuts on the network this September and will be filmed in New York City, giving viewers a weekly half-hour during which the Breakfast Club personality and Black Privilege Publishing boss will go deep on current topics.

“This is one of those moments where I can show you better than I can tell you,” Charlamagne said when announcing the new series, which counts Colbert as na executive producer. “This is the third talk show Chris McCarthy has done with me and those shows prepared me for this opportunity. My South Carolina brethren Stephen Colbert is the ultimate cosign in the late night space and he wouldn’t cosign no bullshit! We are going to win an Emmy next year for best lighting direction I can feel it!!!”

According to Colbert, this new series from MTV Entertainment Studios will give Charlamagne a chance to “change the game” of late-night.

“For too long, the town of Moncks Corner, South Carolina has been underrepresented in late night,” Colbert, whose return to Comedy Central seven years after the end of The Colbert Report was teased on the eve of Wednesday’s announcement, said. “I look forward to all the ways in which the fearless, peerless Charlamagne is going to change the game.”

Tha God’s Honest Truth, which also sees Rachael Edwards of Wild ’N Out handling showrunner duties, debuts on Comedy Central on Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. ET. Below, catch the newly released teaser: