Things are getting intense on CBS’s The Talk.

PEOPLE Magazine reported on Friday that the network has launched an internal investigation into a heated exchange between Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

During Wednesday’s episode, the British-born Osbourne voiced her support of fellow Brit, Piers Morgan, amid his criticism of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah. Markle claims she faced widespread racism at the hands of the Royal Family, which led to mental health issues. Morgan questioned the authenticity of her claims, creating a wave of backlash.

“Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No,” Osbourne told The Talk. “It’s not my opinion … I support him for his freedom of speech, and he’s my friend.”

Underwood explained that Morgan’s remarks had racist undertones, and Osbourne offered him a pass for this behavior by supporting him.

“What would you say to people who may feel that while you’re standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don’t agree?” Underwood said, which prompted Osbourne’s fiery response.

“I will ask you again Sheryl, I’ve been asking you during the break and I’m asking you again, and don’t try and cry ‘cause if anyone should be crying it should be me. Educate me! Tell me when you have heard him say racist things,” Osbourne said.

This tense moment moved CBS to launch an internal investigation into the show’s activities.

“We are committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace,” the network said in a statement. “All matters related to the Wednesday episode of The Talk are currently under internal review.”

Although CBS is taking matters into its own hands, Underwood made it clear during their discussion that Osbourne is her friend and she doesn’t consider her to be racist.

“To not want to address that because she is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that’s what makes it racist,” Underwood continued. “But right now, I’m talking to a woman I believe is my friend and I don’t want anybody here to watch this and think we are attacking you for being racist.”

Despite Underwood supporting the dialogue, many viewers think Osbourne’s behavior is indicative of her personality. This includes former The Talk co-host Holly Robinson Peete, who claimed Osbourne told her she was “too ghetto” for daytime television.