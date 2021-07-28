Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the set of the Breaking Bad spinoff series Better Call Saul, TMZ reports.

The publication reports that the 58-year-old actor collapsed while shooting for the AMC series in New Mexico at a little past 11:30 am on Tuesday. Crew members subsequently called an ambulance for Odenkirk. The actor’s current condition is unclear but TMZ reports a source as saying that he’s still being hospitalized. What caused Odenkirk to collapse is also unclear.

Odenkirk plays the character of lawyer Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul, which is currently shooting its sixth and final season. The sixth season is expected to debut in 2022 and will feature 13 episodes.

“I’ve been told by [co-creator] Peter Gould that when Better Call Saul wraps up, everyone will see Breaking Bad in a different light,” Odenkirk previously said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the series’ upcoming season. “I think there are more amazing things to come that will comment on or inform the actual incidents of Breaking Bad in a surprising way.”

Odenkirk also starred in the recently released revenge thriller film Nobody. The movie was released this past March and directed by Ilya Naishuller. Connie Nielsen, RZA, Christopher Lloyd, and Aleksei Serebryakov also starred in the film while Derek Kolstad penned the script.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.