This year, Kingsford launched the Preserve the Pit™ fellowship, an initiative celebrating and fueling the future of Black barbecue. This three-part series sheds light on Kingford’s Preserve the Pit fellows while showcasing the skills of three HBCU filmmakers working behind the scenes to bring their stories to life.

Chef Shalamar Lane, of My Father’s Barbeque in Carson, California, says barbecue is all about family. Why? Because it should always make you feel like you’re at home.

And she knows what she’s talking about. Chef Shalamar comes from a long line of pit enthusiasts—including her father, grandfather, great grandfather, and two aunts—all of whom worked to shape Black barbecue culture for years. But even though she grew up around the fiery aromas of smoked chicken, ribs, and everything in between, her father never thought she would want to get into the business herself. But Shalamar’s a self-proclaimed daddy’s girl, and she’s not afraid to say it. So, following in her father’s footsteps wasn’t a hard decision for her, but she quickly learned that running a barbecue business wasn’t easy. Chef Shalamar turned to Kingsford’s Preserve the Pit™ program to help— as one of the three inaugural fellows, she’s receiving mentoring from some of the best in the business and a capital investment to assist in preserving all things related to Black barbecue culture.

As a fourth generation pitmaster and full-time business owner, Chef Shalamar says, “When you know where you’re supposed to be in life, don’t give up.” Thanks to her passion, work ethic, and love for her family, Shalamar never will.

So if you’re in the mood for a little BBQ along with Aunt M’s Potato Salad, Maxine’s Mac and Cheese, Grannie’s Greens with Cabbage, and Big Bro’s Nana Puddin’, then head on over to My Father’s Barbeque and order one of everything on the menu. You’re welcome.